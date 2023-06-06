Health Care Sector Update for 06/06/2023: MRK, NRXP, PRTK

Health care stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

Merck (MRK) shares fell 3.3% after the company sued the US government, claiming price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act violate the First and Fifth Amendments, as well as thwart innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) was down past 23% after saying it has agreed to sell about 9.67 million shares at $0.65 each in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of about $6.3 million.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) rose over 12% after it agreed to be acquired by health care investment firm Gurnet Point Capital and investment company Novo Holdings for about $462 million, including the assumption of debt and payment of a contingent value right.

