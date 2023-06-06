Health Care Sector Update for 06/06/2023: HOTH, DOCS, MRK, NRXP

Health care stocks were lower in late Tuesday trading with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.2%.

Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) shares jumped almost 79% after the company said HT-ALZ, which is in development to treat Alzheimer's disease, achieved positive preclinical results that outpaced the company's previous study.

Doximity (DOCS) said during its investor day on Tuesday that it targets to generate $1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2028. Its shares edged up 0.1%.

Merck (MRK) shares fell 2.7% after the company sued the US government, claiming price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act violate the First and Fifth Amendments, as well as thwart innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) fell 18%. The company agreed to sell about 9.67 million shares at $0.65 each in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of about $6.3 million.

