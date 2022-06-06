Health Care Sector Update for 06/06/2022: PRAX, DNA, VERU, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.65% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up more than 1% recently.

Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) was shedding over 64% in value after saying its treatment candidate for major depressive disorder did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint or any secondary endpoints during a phase 2/3 clinical trial.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) was up more than 3% after saying it has bought certain assets from Bitome, a developer of real-time metabolite monitoring for faster biological product development. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Veru (VERU) was climbing past 1% after saying final data from a phase 1b/2 trial of sabizabulin to treat patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer showed it was well-tolerated and caused cytotoxic and cytostatic anticancer activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.