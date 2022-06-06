Health Care Sector Update for 06/06/2022: AERC,YMTX,SWAV,SHC,URBN,RAMP,JNJ

Health care stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.0%.

In company news, AeroClean Technologies (AERC) nearly doubled late in Monday trading after the US Food and Drug Administration signed off on its medical-grade Purgo air hygiene technology, issuing 510(k) clearance for the company's UV-C LED technology and classifying it as a class II medical device.

Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) rallied 37% after the biopharmaceuticals firm announced plans to sell its YTX-7739 lead drug candidate and other unpartnered neuroscience product candidates to Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutica unit for $26 million in cash and then distributing net proceeds from the deal through a special, one-time dividend to shareholders. Yumanity also plans to merge with privately held immunotherapy company Kineta through an all-stock transaction that will provide its investors with a 15% stake in the combined companies.

Sotera Health (SHC) climbed nearly 11% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday said Sotera and lithotripsy technology firm Shockwave Medical (SWAV) were selected to join the S&P MidCap 400 index on June 21, replacing Urban Outfitters (URBN) and LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), which will both moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 index in a quarterly rebalancing. Shockwave Medical shares were nearly 13% higher this afternoon.

Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) plunged almost 79% to a record low of $1.82 a share after saying its PRAX-114 drug candidate did not demonstrate statistical significance on the primary endpoint or any secondary endpoints during a phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with major depressive disorder. The company now expects to eliminate jobs and pare spending while it concentrates work on its prospective medications for movement disorders and epilepsy.

