Health Care Sector Update for 06/05/2023: LEGN, TMBR, CAH

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up about 0.4%

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Legend Biotech (LEGN) shares were rising 2.6% after saying that results from its phase 3 study of ciltacabtagene autoleucel, or cilta-cel, showed the cancer drug reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 74% at a median follow-up of 16 months, compared with standard of care in people with multiple myeloma.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) jumped past 43% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration granted a dermal carcinogenicity waiver for TMB-001.

Cardinal Health (CAH) said it signed a deal to contribute its Outcomes business to Transaction Data Systems, a company owned by BlackRock Long Term Private Capital and GTCR, in exchange for a minority stake in the combined firm. Cardinal Health was up 0.3%.

