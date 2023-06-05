Health Care Sector Update for 06/05/2023: DAWN, NTRA, IMGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.1%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) was gaining over 13% in value after saying the investigational drug tovorafenib showed "durable responses" in a phase 2 study in patients aged six months to 25 years old with relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma, a type of brain cancer.

Natera (NTRA) was over 5% higher after saying its Prospera test anticipated kidney transplant rejection up to four months prior to a biopsy-proven analysis in a donor-derived cell-free DNA study.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) was up more than 3% after saying a phase 3 trial of ELAHERE for the treatment of ovarian cancer showed a 35% reduction in the risk of tumor progression or death compared with chemotherapy.

