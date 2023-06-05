News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/05/2023: AMED, LEGN, TMBR, CAH

June 05, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Amedisys (AMED) said it received an unsolicited cash offer of $100 per share from UnitedHealth's (UNH) Optum that could "reasonably be expected to result in" a superior proposal over the merger consideration it agreed to last month with Option Care Health (OPCH). Amedisys jumped past 15%.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) shares were rising 3% after saying that results from its phase 3 study of ciltacabtagene autoleucel, or cilta-cel, showed the cancer drug reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 74% at a median follow-up of 16 months, compared with standard of care in people with multiple myeloma.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) jumped past 24% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration granted a dermal carcinogenicity waiver for TMB-001.

Cardinal Health (CAH) said it signed a deal to contribute its Outcomes business to Transaction Data Systems, a company owned by BlackRock Long Term Private Capital and GTCR, in exchange for a minority stake in the combined firm. Cardinal Health was up 0.2%.

