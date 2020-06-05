Health Care Sector Update for 06/05/2020: MNLO, PDSB, MGNX, VHT, IYH, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were flat-to-higher during premarket trading on Friday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up around 1% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) were trading fractionally higher.

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) was trading nearly 15% lower after pricing its public offering of about 27 million common shares at $1.85 a share for gross proceeds of about $50 million.

MacroGenics (MGNX) rose more than 6% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted an orphan drug designation to margetuximab, the company's investigational monoclonal antibody, which is intended for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) added 5% after announcing on Thursday that it will initiate a phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PDS0101 in combination with chemoradiotherapy in treating locally advanced cervical cancer.

