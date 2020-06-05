Health Care Sector Update for 06/05/2020: COO,MGTA,MNLO

Health care stocks were moderately higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index Friday rising 1.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 2.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, The Cooper Cos. (COO) was fractionally higher this afternoon, with shares of the medical device company overcoming a 3.3% decline earlier Friday that followed it reporting fiscal Q2 results trailing Wall Street estimates. Net income fell to $1.51 per share during the three months ended April 30, down from $2.94 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue declined 20% compared with the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $2.42 per share and $604.78 million in revenue.

Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) climbed 6.5% after the biotechnology company reported pre-clinical data showing a single dose of its CD45-ADC drug candidate removed disease-causing cells in models of three autoimmune diseases. The company is expecting to begin early-stage testing of CD45-ADC in humans later this year, it said.

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) fell 12% after the company priced a $50 million public offering of 27 million common shares at $1.85 per share, or about 16.3% under Thursday's closing price for the stock.

