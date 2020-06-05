US Markets
COO

Health Care Sector Update for 06/05/2020: COO,MGTA,MNLO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were moderately higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index Friday rising 1.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 2.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, The Cooper Cos. (COO) was fractionally higher this afternoon, with shares of the medical device company overcoming a 3.3% decline earlier Friday that followed it reporting fiscal Q2 results trailing Wall Street estimates. Net income fell to $1.51 per share during the three months ended April 30, down from $2.94 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue declined 20% compared with the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $2.42 per share and $604.78 million in revenue.

Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) climbed 6.5% after the biotechnology company reported pre-clinical data showing a single dose of its CD45-ADC drug candidate removed disease-causing cells in models of three autoimmune diseases. The company is expecting to begin early-stage testing of CD45-ADC in humans later this year, it said.

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) fell 12% after the company priced a $50 million public offering of 27 million common shares at $1.85 per share, or about 16.3% under Thursday's closing price for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COO MGTA MNLO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular