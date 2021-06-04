Health Care Sector Update for 06/04/2021: SENS, CHRS, SURF, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading higher pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.31% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.60%.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) was surging past 34% after it reported data from the PROMISE study assessing the accuracy and safety of its next-generation Eversense glucose monitoring system for up to 180 days with reduced calibrations. Among the study results, the company said the confirmed hypoglycemic alert detection rate was 93% for the primary sensor.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) was up more than 11% after the company and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences said their toripalimab plus chemotherapy treatment met the main and secondary goals of a late-stage treating patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) that is recurring or has spread.

Surface Oncology (SURF) was over 4% higher after saying it is collaborating with Roche to test its SRF388 antibody in combination with the Swiss company's atezolizumab and bevacizumab as therapy for hepatocellular carcinoma patients receiving their first treatment.

