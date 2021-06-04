Health Care Sector Update for 06/04/2021: FATE,CGEM,SENS,NTLA

Health care stocks claimed modest gains late in Friday's session, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 1.2%.

In company news, Fate Therapeutics (FATE) gained 8.4% after the immuno-oncology company reported positive interim results from phase I testing of its FT516 product candidate, saying the engineered stem cell line demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) rose almost 42% after presenting data showing its implantable Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system had a confirmed hypoglycemic alert detection rate of 93% for its primary sensor and a 94% rate for a secondary sensor with modified chemistry in patients with diabetes.

Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) climbed 11% after Friday reporting positive new data from phase I/IIa testing of its CLN-081 drug candidate in patients with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor epidermal growth factor receptor exon 20 insertion mutations, with 21 of the 42 evaluable patients in the study showing objective partial responses and 76% of all patients showing some degree of tumor regression after six weeks.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) was 1.1% higher after saying it plans to evaluate its NTLA-2001 drug candidate in a broader population of patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis, including those with cardiomyopathy, following positive results for the CRISPR/Cas9 in vivo therapy during phase I testing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.