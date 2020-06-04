Health Care Sector Update for 06/04/2020: IBIO, HTBX, ALDX, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were mixed premarket Thursday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) down 0.74% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) 0.51% lower in recent trading.

iBio (IBIO) was up over 16% after the company announced that it has initiated preclinical immunization studies for its second COVID-19 vaccine platform.

Heat Biologics (HTBX) was gaining over 11% in value after saying it is on track in completing the development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in July.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) was advancing past 8% after saying an agreement has been reached with the Food and Drug Administration for the use of RASP (reactive aldehyde species) as an objective sign to treat dry eye disease.

