Health Care Sector Update for 06/03/2022: TPTX, BMY, AMLX, IPHA, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.6% recently.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) was surging past 117% after Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) said it agreed to acquire the company for $4.1 billion in an all-cash deal.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) was over 40% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has extended the review timeline of its new-drug application for AMX0035 to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date is Sept. 29.

Innate Pharma (IPHA) was climbing past 3% after saying it will begin a phase 2 lung cancer trial of IPH5201, an investigational antibody being developed with AstraZeneca (AZN).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.