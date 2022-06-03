Health Care Sector Update for 06/03/2022: TPTX, BMY, AMLX, IPHA, AZN, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.6% recently.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) was surging past 117% after Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) said it agreed to acquire the company for $4.1 billion in an all-cash deal.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) was over 40% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has extended the review timeline of its new-drug application for AMX0035 to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date is Sept. 29.

Innate Pharma (IPHA) was climbing past 3% after saying it will begin a phase 2 lung cancer trial of IPH5201, an investigational antibody being developed with AstraZeneca (AZN).

