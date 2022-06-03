Health Care Sector Update for 06/03/2022: NVAX, AMLX, TPTX, BMY

Health care stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Novavax (NVAX) declined nearly 23% after the drug maker's COVID-19 vaccine reportedly is sparking concerns at the US Food and Drug Administration over the potential risk of heart inflammation in some patients.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) gained over 22% after the US Food and Drug Administration extended the deadline for reviewing the new-drug application for the company's AMX0035 drug candidate to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis until Sept. 29 while the agency goes over additional study data.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) more than doubled in price on Friday, climbing nearly 117% in recent trading, after the precision oncology company agreed to a $4.1 billion buyout offer from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), with investors receiving $76 in cash for each of their Turning Point shares, representing a 122% premium over Thursday's closing price. Bristol-Myers shares were softer this afternoon.

