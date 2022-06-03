Health Care Sector Update for 06/03/2022: COO,NVAX,AMLX,TPTX,BMY

Health care stocks were drifting lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both sinking about 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Cooper Cos (COO) dropped 2.9% on Friday after missing Wall Street expectations for non-GAAP net income for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30. The contact lens producer also lowered its FY22 earnings forecast below analyst estimates. The company is now projecting adjusted net income this year in a range of $13.09 to $13.29 per share, down from its prior guidance expecting $13.70 to $14.20 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $13.69 per share adjusted profit for the 12 months ending Oct. 31.

Novavax (NVAX) declined nearly 20% after the drug maker's COVID-19 vaccine reportedly is sparking concerns at the US Food and Drug Administration over the potential risk of heart inflammation in some patients.

Among advancers, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) gained almost 28% after the US Food and Drug Administration extended the deadline for reviewing the new drug application for the company's AMX0035 candidate to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis until Sept. 29 while the agency considers additional study data.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) more than doubled in price on Friday, climbing over 118% in late trading, after the precision oncology company agreed to a $4.1 billion buyout offer from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Investors will receive $76 in cash for each of their Turning Point shares, representing a 122% premium over Thursday's closing price. Bristol-Myers shares were softer on the day.

