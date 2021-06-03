Health Care Sector Update for 06/03/2021: SYNH,IGMS,EARS,MYGN

Health care stocks extended earlier gains a little late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 0.1%, reversing a midday decline.

In company news, Syneos Health (SYNH) was 2.1% lower, rebounding from a nearly 5% decline earlier Thursday, after the biopharmaceutical outsourcing company announced the launch of its Patient Voice Consortium to provide clients with patient perspectives throughout the product lifecycle.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) fell 3% after Goldman Sachs Thursday began coverage of the molecular diagnostics company's stock with a sell rating and $25 price target.

Among gainers, IGM Biosciences (IGMS) climbed 9.4% after announcing an expansion this summer of its IgM antibody platform and the likely advancement of its IGM-6268 monoclonal antibody as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Auris Medical Holding (EARS) rose 2.7% after announcing its purchase of Trasir Therapeutics for about $2.8 million in stock. Trasir is working to develop extrahepatic oligonucleotide delivery and is expected to accelerate Auris' pivot to genetic therapeutics.

