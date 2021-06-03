Health Care Sector Update for 06/03/2021: MRK, MESO, WVE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.44% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was unchanged recently.

Merck (MRK) completed the spinoff of Organon women's health unit and received a distribution from Organon of about $9 billion in connection with the spinoff, according to a news release. Merck was slipping past 3% in recent trading.

Mesoblast (MESO) was down more than 1% after posting a fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.04 per share, compared with a loss of $0.03 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.05 per share.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) was advancing by over 1% after it reported the initial in vivo proof-of-concept preclinical data for its RNA editing program in alpha-1 antitrypsin, or AAT, deficiency, a congenital disorder that may cause lung disease and liver disease.

