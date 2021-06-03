Health Care Sector Update for 06/03/2021: IGMS,EARS,MYGN

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, IGM Biosciences (IGMS) climbed 8.7% after Thursday announcing an expansion this summer of its IgM antibody platform and the likely advancement of its IGM-6268 monoclonal antibody as a potential treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Auris Medical Holding (EARS) rose 5.4% after Thursday announcing its purchase of Trasir Therapeutics, which is working to develop extrahepatic oligonucleotide delivery and is expected to accelerate Auris' pivot to genetic therapeutics, for around $2.8 million in stock.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) fell 2.9% after Goldman Sachs Thursday began coverage of the molecular diagnostics company with a sell stock rating and a $25 price target.

