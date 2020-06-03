Health Care Sector Update for 06/03/2020: HUGE, EVFM, CLLS, XLV, IBB, VHT

Health care stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.12% higher, the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was gaining 0.38% in value, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.05% in recent trading.

FSD Pharma (HUGE) was surging by 284% after saying it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to submit an investigational new drug application for FSD-201, or ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide, its treatment candidate for COVID-19.

Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) was down more than 25% after it announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 28.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.50 per share.

Cellectis (CLLS) was over 2% lower after filing a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for future potential sales of common shares, preferred shares, and purchase warrants.

