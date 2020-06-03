Health Care Sector Update for 06/03/2020: HQY,CLRB,EVFM

Health care stocks were slipping on Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, HealthEquity (HQY) declined just over 7% after the health care service company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations and also projected Q2 results lagging analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.43 per share on $190 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.44 per share adjusted profit and $193.3 million in revenue.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) slid almost 19% after the biopharmaceutical company priced a $20 million public offering of nearly 17.4 million common shares at $1.15 apiece. Investors also received one-half of a five-year Series H warrant to buy another share exercisable at $1.21 for each share they purchased in the original offering.

Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) fell 25% after the maker of reproductive health products late Tuesday priced a $100 million public offering of 28.5 million common shares at $3.50 apiece, or about 24.9% under the most recent closing price for its stock.

