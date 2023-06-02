Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2023: THTX, KPRX, BLPH

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up about 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Theratechnologies (THTX) shares jumped more than 10% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration lifted the partial clinical hold on the phase 1 trial of sudocetaxel zendusortide and cleared the company's amended protocol for the study.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) plunged 50% after the company said it priced an underwritten public offering of shares and warrants to raise about $5.5 million.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $150 million in various securities from time to time. Shares rose 1.6%.

