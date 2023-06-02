Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2023: LVTX, THTX, KPRX, BLPH

Health care stocks were higher in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 1.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.8%.

In company news, Lava Therapeutics (LVTX) shares jumped 37% after the company said Janssen Biotech choose a lead candidate aimed at an undisclosed tumor-associated antigen for further development toward clinical settings.

Theratechnologies (THTX) shares jumped more than 10% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration lifted the partial clinical hold on the phase 1 trial of sudocetaxel zendusortide and cleared the company's amended protocol for the study.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) plunged almost 50% after the company said it priced an underwritten public offering of shares and warrants to raise about $5.5 million.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $150 million in various securities from time to time. Shares rose 2.3%.

