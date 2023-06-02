Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2023: EVO, BNTX, TMCI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.1% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently up 1.0%.

Evotec (EVO) was climbing nearly 4% after saying it has received a $1.7 million grant from Open Philanthropy to support the discovery and development of small molecule antivirals against Henipaviruses, which cause encephalitis in humans.

BioNTech (BNTX) was up more than 3% after the company and OncoC4 said their jointly developed investigational anti-CTLA-4 antibody candidate BNT316/ONC-392, or gotistobart, showed encouraging anti-tumor activity as a monotherapy and a manageable safety profile in preliminary data from a phase 1/2 study in patients with hard-to-treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) was gaining over 3% in value after saying it has agreed to acquire certain assets of MIOS Marketing related to a technology used in developing a pre-operative plan for foot surgery.

