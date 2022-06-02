US Markets
XLV

Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLV, QLGN, RPTX, CNTA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed in midday trading Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) declining 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index fell about 0.4%.

In company news, Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) was nearly 4% higher after it disclosed the purchase of a majority stake in NanoSynex through a stock-for-stock transaction with a controlling shareholder of the diagnostics technology firm.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) surged 43% after saying Wednesday it struck a license and collaboration deal with Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib to treat tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) plunged almost 22% after the company said it will discontinue the clinical development of lixivaptan as a potential treatment for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease due to unfavorable data from an open-label study

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLV QLGN RPTX CNTA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular