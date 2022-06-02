Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLV, QLGN, RPTX, CNTA

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed in midday trading Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) declining 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index fell about 0.4%.

In company news, Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) was nearly 4% higher after it disclosed the purchase of a majority stake in NanoSynex through a stock-for-stock transaction with a controlling shareholder of the diagnostics technology firm.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) surged 43% after saying Wednesday it struck a license and collaboration deal with Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib to treat tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) plunged almost 22% after the company said it will discontinue the clinical development of lixivaptan as a potential treatment for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease due to unfavorable data from an open-label study

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.