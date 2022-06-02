Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLV, MRNA, RPTX, CNTA

Health care stocks recovered from an earlier decline, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising about 0.6% in late Thursday trading and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gaining 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was 0.3% lower.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) fell more than 3% after it amended its COVID-19 vaccine supply schedule with the European Commission, allowing member states to delay the delivery of the company's booster doses.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) surged more than 50% after saying Wednesday it struck a license and collaboration deal with Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib to treat tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) plunged 27% after the company said it will discontinue the clinical development of lixivaptan as a potential treatment for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease due to unfavorable data from an open-label study.

