Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2022: RPTX, CNTA, MYOV, PFE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower early Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.42% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.81% recently.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) was climbing past 28% after saying it has struck a license and collaboration deal with Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib to treat tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) was over 4% lower after saying it will discontinue the clinical development of lixivaptan as a potential treatment for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, citing unfavorable data from its open-label study.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) and Pfizer (PFE) said the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review their Supplemental New Drug Application for Myfembree. Myovant Sciences was recently flat.

