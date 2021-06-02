Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2021: SRNE, SLNO, MOR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Wednesday as the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently 0.11% higher.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) was rallying past 7% after saying the Mexican health regulatory authority has added its test COVI-STIX to its official government website featuring a list of rapid antigen tests for the detection of COVID-19 approved for emergency use in the country.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) was gaining more than 26% after it reported that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its diazoxide choline extended-release tablets to treat glycogen storage disease type 1a, or von Gierke disease.

MorphoSys AG (MOR) was down more than 14% after announcing an agreement to buy Constellation Pharmaceuticals for $34 a share in a deal worth about $1.7 billion and a funding partnership with Royal Pharma.

