Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2021: SLNO,BCTX,BCT.V,CNST,MOR,IRTC

Health care stocks continued to drift lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping less than 0.1%, giving back a midday advance.

In company news, Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) added 26.5% after the US Food and Drug Administration issued an orphan drug designation for the company's diazoxide choline extended-release tablets for the treatment of type 1a glycogen storage disease, also known as von Gierke disease.

BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) rallied Wednesday, at one point climbing 183% to a 14-month high of $9 a share, after reporting updated data showing patients with breast cancer who were treated with its Bria-IMT immunotherapy candidate - either alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors - have survived between 12 to 21.4 months compared with 7.2 to 9.8 months in patients receiving the leading treatment now available for breast cancer.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) rose more than 66% after agreeing to a $1.7 billion buyout offer from MorphoSys (MOR), which will pay $34 in cash for each Constellation share, representing a 68% premium over Tuesday's closing price.

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) sank 17.4% to its lowest share price since April 2018 at $59.64 after saying CEO Michael Coyle had left the medical device company, citing personal reasons, and would be succeeded on an interim basis by chief financial officer Douglas Devine until a permanent chief executive is found.

