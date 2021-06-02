Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2021: BCTX,BCT.V,CNST,MOR,IRTC

Health care stocks have turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was declining 0.1%.

In company news, BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) rallied Wednesday, at one point climbing 183% to a 14-month high of $9.00 a share, after reporting updated data showing patients with breast cancer who were treated with its Bria-IMT immunotherapy candidate - either alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors - have survived between 12 to 21.4 months compared with 7.2 to 9.8 months in patients receiving the leading treatment for breast cancer.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) rose almost 67% after agreeing to a $1.7 billion buyout offer from MorphoSys (MOR), which will pay $34 in cash for each Constellation share, representing a 68% premium over Tuesday's closing price.

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) sank 17.4% to its lowest share price since April 2018 at $59.64 after saying CEO Michael Coyle had left the medical device company, citing personal reasons, and would be succeeded on an interim basis by chief financial officer Douglas Devine until a permanent chief executive is found.

