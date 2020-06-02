Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2020: TENX, TRVN, ADAP, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) 0.2% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) 0.2% lower.

Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) was surging past 62% as it announced positive results from a phase-two trial for levosimendan as treatment for patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

Trevena (TRVN) was up more than 9% after saying it is teaming up with Imperial College London to evaluate the potential of its investigational new drug TRV027 for treating acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) was up more than 4% in value as it priced an underwritten public offering of 20.5 million American depositary shares, an increase from the previously announced 12.5 million, at $11 each for expected gross proceeds of $225.5 million.

