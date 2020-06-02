Health Care Sector Update for 06/02/2020: LVGO,AMRH,ADAP,MRNA

Health care stocks were mixed in late Tuesday trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%, reversing an earlier decline.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing less than 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Livongo Health (LVGO) fell almost 2% after the medical device company priced an upsized, $475.0 million private placement of 0.875% convertible senior notes maturing in June 2025. The company and underwriters added an extra $75 million of the notes to the deal shortly before pricing and Livongo also provided underwriters with a 13-day option to buy up to $75.0 million more of the notes to cover potential overallotments.

Ameri Holdings (AMRH) rallied Tuesday, climbing over 113% in recent trading, after saying prospective merger partner Jay Pharma received primary approval to begin phase I/II testing of its cannabidiol formulation at an Israeli hospital as a potential treatment for a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. The upcoming trial in patients with glioblastoma multiforme tumors still requires final approval from the Israel Ministry of Health, expected later this summer, the companies said.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) also rose nearly 4% after the biopharmaceuticals company overnight priced an upsized $225.5 million public offering of 20.5 million American depositary shares at $11 apiece, or about 5.5% under Monday's closing price of $11.64 a share. The company and underwriters added 8 million shares to the stock sale shortly before pricing the deal.

Moderna (MRNA) sank almost 4% after Dr Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told STAT News he didn't like how the company released early data from phase I testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. "I didn't like that," Fauci said, explaining he would have preferred the company had waited until it had complete data from the early-stage study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.