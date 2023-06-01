News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/01/2023: VEEV, USPH, GNFT, XLV, IBB

June 01, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently unchanged.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) was climbing past 10% after it reported fiscal Q1 2024 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.91, down from $0.99 last year but still exceeding the $0.80 forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

US Physical Therapy (USPH) was advancing by more than 3% after saying it acquired an equity interest in an unnamed physical therapy practice with four clinics.

Genfit (GNFT) was up more than 1% after the company and Seal Rock Therapeutics said they have entered into an out-licensing agreement for the development of an injectable formulation of SRT-015 for acute liver disease, including Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure.

