Health Care Sector Update for 06/01/2023: TGTX, LXRX, PEN, PHG, MASI

Health care stocks were advancing late Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.5% higher.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares rose 3.4% after the company said the European Commission approved Briumvi to treat people with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) said Thursday it priced an offering of about 23.9 million shares at $2.60 per share for gross proceeds of roughly $62.2 million. Shares dropped 19%.

Penumbra (PEN) said the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its Lightning Bolt 7 arterial thrombectomy system. Shares were up 1.8%.

Philips (PHG) and Masimo (MASI) said they got US Food and Drug Administration approval to add advanced measurements to the Philips IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitoring systems. Philips was up 1.1% while Masimo rose 1.3%.

