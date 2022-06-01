US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/01/2022: VTVT, TNXP, CMAX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.24% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.3%.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) shares were surging past 75% after saying it has secured an investment of $25 million from G42 Investments AI Holding RSC.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) shares were gaining more than 44% after the company said it has received a patent, entitled "Synthetic Chimeric Poxviruses," from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The patent covers claims to develop the company's TNX-801 vaccine for the protection against monkeypox and smallpox and for the company's Recombinant Pox Virus platform for the protection against other pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.

CareMax (CMAX) shares were almost 3% higher after saying it agreed to acquire the Medicare value-based care business of Steward Health Care System in a cash and stock deal.

