Health Care Sector Update for 06/01/2022: VTVT, TNXP, CMAX, XLV, IBB
Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.24% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.3%.
vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) shares were surging past 75% after saying it has secured an investment of $25 million from G42 Investments AI Holding RSC.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) shares were gaining more than 44% after the company said it has received a patent, entitled "Synthetic Chimeric Poxviruses," from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The patent covers claims to develop the company's TNX-801 vaccine for the protection against monkeypox and smallpox and for the company's Recombinant Pox Virus platform for the protection against other pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.
CareMax (CMAX) shares were almost 3% higher after saying it agreed to acquire the Medicare value-based care business of Steward Health Care System in a cash and stock deal.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Biden, Fed Chair Powell to meet as inflation continues to weigh on consumers
- Chevron streamlines top operations management as U.S. oil role grows