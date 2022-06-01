Health Care Sector Update for 06/01/2022: CNCE,VTVT,TNXP

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.9% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) slumped nearly 17% after overnight disclosing plans for a public offering of 10 million common shares.

Among gainers, VTV Therapeutics (VTVT) rose almost 32% after Wednesday announcing a $25 million investment from G42 Investments AI Holding RSC, with the first half paid at closing with the purchase of 10.4 million class A common shares at 2.407 apiece and the remaining $12.5 million due on May 31, 2023. The company could receive an additional $30 million if US regulators approve its TTP399 drug candidate to treat type 1 diabetes.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) rallied Wednesday, climbing over 30% in late trading, after Wednesday saying it received a US patent for its TNX-801 vaccine candidate against monkeypox, smallpox, and other pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.

