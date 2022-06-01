Health Care Sector Update for 06/01/2022: CNCE,VTVT,TNXP
Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.8% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 2.1%.
The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.0%.
In company news, Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) slumped nearly 23% after overnight disclosing plans for a public offering of 10 million common shares.
VTV Therapeutics (VTVT) rose over 48% after Wednesday announcing a $25 million investment from G42 Investments AI Holding RSC, with the first half paid at closing with the purchyase of 10.4 million class A common shares at 2.407 apiece and the remaining $12.5 million due on May 31, 2023. The company could receive an additional $30 million if US regulators approve its TTP399 drug candidate to treat type 1 diabetes.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) rallied Wednesday, climbing over 60% in recent trading, after Wednesday saying it received a US patent for its TNX-801 vaccine candidate against monkeypox, smallpox, and other pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.
