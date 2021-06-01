US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/01/2021: NUWE,ABT,CGC,WEED.TO,VCYT

Health care stocks extended Tuesday's retreat in late going, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.6% shortly before the closing bell.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index sank 0.8%.

In company news, Nuwellis (NUWE) climbed 9.6% after the medical device company Tuesday said health care products supplier Premier would be making its Aquadex SmartFlow ultra-filtration therapy system available to Premier members at special prices over the next three years.

To the downside, Abbott (ABT) dropped 9.2% after cutting its non-GAAP FY21 profit outlook to a range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share, from $5 per share previously and trailing analyst consensus expecting the health care products company to earn $5.04 per share this year, excluding one-time items, based on a Capital IQ survey. Abbott blamed falling demand for COVID-19 tests for the reduced guidance.

Veracyte (VCYT) slid 6.2% after the genomic diagnostics company announced the purchase of privately held cancer diagnostics company HalioDx for 260 million euros ($317.9 million), consisting of 147 million euros in cash and the rest in Veracyte stock, subject to customary adjustments.

Canopy Growth (CGC) fell 7.3% after the Canadian cannabis company reported a fiscal Q4 net loss of 1.85 Canadian dollars ($1.54) per share, paring its CA$3.72 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the analyst consensus for a CA$0.26 per share loss in a Capital IQ poll. Net revenue rose 37.5% year-over-year to CA$148.4 million, also trailing the CA$150 million Street view.

