Health Care Sector Update for 06/01/2021: ALKS, BIIB, MRNA

Health care stocks were higher premarket Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.2% while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (IBB) was unchanged recently.

In company news, Alkermes (ALKS) rose 5.7% after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had approved Lybalvi to treat adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.

Biogen (BIIB) and Bio-Thera Solutions' late-stage trial of BAT1806 for treating patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis met its primary endpoints. Shares of Biogen are up by 1.8%

Moderna (MRNA) is down by just a notch after it commenced the rolling submission with the US Food and Drug Administration for a biologics license application for the licensing of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for adults.

