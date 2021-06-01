Health Care Sector Update for 06/01/2021: ABT,CGC,WEED.TO,VCYT

Health care stocks were sinking this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 1.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was retreating 0.9%.

In company news, Abbott (ABT) dropped 8.5% after cutting its non-GAAP FY21 profit outlook to $4.30 to $4.50 per share, down from its prior forecast expecting around $5.00 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the health care products company to earn $5.04 per share this year, excluding one-time items.

Veracyte (VCYT) slid 7.3% after the genomic diagnostics company announced its purchase of privately held cancer diagnostics company HalioDx for 260 million euros ($317.9 million), consisting of 147 million euros in cash and the rest in Veracyte stock, subject to customary adjustments.

Canopy Growth (CGC) fell 4.4% after Cantor Fitzgerald Tuesday reduced its price target for the Canadian cannabis company by CA$1.50 to CA$30.50 a share and reiterated its neutral rating.

