Health Care Sector Update for 06/01/2020: EVH, PTI, PFE, XLV, IBB, VHT

Health care firms were mixed in Monday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.6% lower, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.62%, while the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was up 0.14% recently.

Evolent Health (EVH) was plunging by over 23% after saying its partner, Passport Health Plan, has not been awarded a Kentucky Managed Care Organization contract for the next period starting Jan. 1, 2021.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) was climbing past 21% after the biopharmaceutical company said its investigational drug, PTI-129, has shown potential in reducing the viral load and treating COVID-19.

Pfizer (PFE) was down more than 6% after the US drugmaker reported disappointing results from a late-stage trial of Ibrance (palbociclib) plus Endocrine therapy in hormone receptor-positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) early breast cancer.

