Health Care Sector Update for 06/01/2020: EBS,GILD,OCGN

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index Monday declining 1.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking about 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) advanced over 10% after the specialty drugmaker Monday said it received a $628 million task order under its existing contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to provide molecule-to-market manufacturing capacity for potential COVID-19 vaccines and expanding the company's viral and non-viral contract manufacturing.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) slid about 4% despite the drugmaker earlier Monday reporting more encouraging data for its remdesivir drug candidate as a potential treatment for COVID-19. A five-day treatment regimen showed patients treated with remdesivir over five days were 65% more likely to demonstrate clinical improvement from the disease after 11 days compared with patients in the standard of care group.

Ocugen (OCGN) dropped over 45% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday said it was discontinuing a phase III trial comparing its OCU300 drug candidate in patients with host disease following ocular grafts when an independent data monitoring committee concluded the study was unlikely to meet its co-primary endpoints upon completion.

