Health Care Sector Update for 05/31/2023: PGEN, NURO, MRKR

May 31, 2023 — 02:09 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.1%.

In company news, Precigen (PGEN) said the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application to launch a phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 off-the-shelf AdenoVerse immunotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab to treat cervical cancer. Shares dropped 2%.

NeuroMetrix (NURO) said its investigational Quell device showed "encouraging" results in a phase 2 trial of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. NeuroMetrix was down 4.3%.

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) jumped over 32% after saying its multiple tumor-associated product candidate, MT-601, showed anti-tumor activity against CD19 CAR T refractory lymphoma cells in vitro based on pre-clinical data.

