Health Care Sector Update for 05/31/2023: MRKR, BLTE, MEIP, IBB, XLV

May 31, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) was rallying more than 31% after saying its multiple tumor-associated antigens-specific T cell product candidate, MT-601, which is intended for lymphoma cells, may result in "durable" responses, based on pre-clinical data.

Belite Bio (BLTE) was shedding more than 40% in value after it priced an underwritten public offering late Tuesday of 2 million American depositary shares, each representing one ordinary share, and warrants to buy 2 million ordinary shares at $15 per ADS and accompanying warrant for expected gross proceeds of $30 million.

MEI Pharma (MEIP) was up more than 7% after saying it received an unsolicited and non-binding proposal on May 23 for the acquisition of all of its outstanding shares for at least $8 in cash per share, plus a contingent value right representing the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds payable from any license or disposition of the company's clinical assets.

