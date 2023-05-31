Health Care Sector Update for 05/31/2023: ARDS, PGEN, NURO, MRKR

Health care stocks were higher late Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.2%.

In company news, Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) shares soared 115% after saying it received "positive feedback" from the US Food and Drug Administration on its proposed single confirmatory phase 3 study of investigational monoclonal antibody candidate AR-301.

Precigen (PGEN) said the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application to launch a phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 off-the-shelf AdenoVerse immunotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab to treat cervical cancer. Shares dropped 3.3%.

NeuroMetrix (NURO) said its investigational Quell device showed "encouraging" results in a phase 2 trial of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. NeuroMetrix was down 3.4%.

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) jumped over 34% after saying its multiple tumor-associated product candidate, MT-601, showed anti-tumor activity against CD19 CAR T refractory lymphoma cells in vitro based on pre-clinical data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.