Health Care Sector Update for 05/31/2022: TXMD, BNR, SNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.85% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down 0.79%.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) was surging past 338% after saying it agreed to be taken private by EW Healthcare Partners as part of a deal that values the company at about $177 million.

Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) reported a Q1 loss of 2.50 renminbi ($0.39) per share, compared with a per-share loss of 1.65 renminbi a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 2.41 renminbi per share. Burning Rock Biotech was gaining more than 15% recently.

Sanofi (SNY) was down more than 4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has placed its proposed "actual use" study of its erectile dysfunction drug Cialis on clinical hold due to matters related to the protocol design.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.