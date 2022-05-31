Health Care Sector Update for 05/31/2022: PODD,DXCM,MLAB,FBIO

US Markets
Health care stocks still were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.9% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down 1.6% in recent trading.

In company news, Insulet (PODD) declined 9.9% on Tuesday after DexCom (DXCM) tried to squash market speculation it was pursuing a potential acquisition of the insulin-delivery device manufacturer, stating it was "not in active discussions regarding a merger transaction at this time." Insulet shares rose 8.5% last week after Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, said a deal was possible "in the coming weeks." Dexcom was rising 4.5% this afternoon.

Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) fell 3.3% after the medical disposables company reported a net loss of $0.34 per share for its Q4 ended March 31, reversing a $0.74 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and trailing the three-analyst mean expecting Q4 earnings of $0.48 per share on a GAAP basis.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO) rose 1.6% after Tuesday saying it dosed the first patient in a phase I trial of its Dotinurad drug candidate to treat gout. Fortress struck a licensing deal in May 2021 with Fuji Yakuhin to commercialize Dotinurad in North America and Europe after Japanese regulators in 2020 approved it as a once-daily oral therapy for gout and hyperuricemia.

