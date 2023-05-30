Health Care Sector Update for 05/30/2023: TARO, IOVA, LXRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.19%.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) gained more than 24% after saying controlling shareholder Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has proposed to acquire all shares in the company that it does not already own for $38 each in cash.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) was rallying by more than 20% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration accepted its biologics license application for lifileucel for patients with advanced melanoma.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was up over 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved Inpefa, or sotagliflozin, its once-daily oral tablet to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure.

