Health Care Sector Update for 05/30/2023: GRTX, IQV, TTOO, BEAT

May 30, 2023 — 02:09 pm EDT

Health care stocks were slipping Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1%.

In company news, Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) said it filed a lawsuit against contract research firms Alira Health Clinical and IQVIA Holdings (IQV) unit IQVIA Biotech. The suit alleges breach of contract and negligence linked to an alleged error by the firms in 2021 in a statistical program for a phase 3 trial of avasopasem. Galera shares were up 0.2%, while IQVIA was down 0.2%.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) shares jumped past 58% after saying its distributor Biomedica Poland has secured a three-year deal for the T2Dx Instrument and test panels likely to be deployed in some hospitals in Poland.

HeartBeam (BEAT) was rising over 10% after it signed a strategic alliance agreement with Samsung. The deal extends an existing collaboration agreement with digital health company Livmor, which HeartBeam bought earlier this year.

