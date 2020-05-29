Health Care Sector Update for 05/29/2020: SNOA, AZN, MYOV, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.19% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.24% recently.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) was surging by more than 156% after saying its Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer has been entered into the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods for use against COVID-19.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was up more than 3% after saying detailed results from an updated analysis of its phase 3 trial of Imfinzi in combination with a choice of chemotherapies, etoposide plus either carboplatin or cisplatin, demonstrated a sustained, clinically meaningful overall survival benefit for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer treated in the first-line setting.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) was advancing more than 3% after saying a phase 3 study of relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer met the primary endpoint and demonstrated superiority to leuprolide acetate across six key secondary endpoints.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.