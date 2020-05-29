Health Care Sector Update for 05/29/2020: PHIO,SNOA,CGC

Health care stocks were slipping Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%. 7

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 0.6%.

In company news, Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) rose more than 63% after the biopharmaceutical company reported data showing its Intasyl product pipeline has significant potential to treat solid tumors by overcoming immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and reprogramming T cells in the bloodstream to inhibit tumor growth.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) climbed more than 262% at one point during Friday trading, touching its highest share price since August 2018 at $19.60 apiece. It said its Nanocyn disinfectant and sanitizer has been included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods for use against COVID-19.

Canapy Growth (CGC) plunged more than 19% after the Canadian cannabis company reported a CAD3.72 per share net loss for its fiscal Q4 ended March 31, expanding on a CAD1.10 loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus for a GAAP net loss of CAD0.42 per share. Revenue rose 8.1% over year-ago levels to CAD15.1 million but missed the CAD129.6 million analyst mean.

